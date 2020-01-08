Delivered a slap in the face to US via missile attack: Iran supreme leader

JUST IN
Earthquake in Iran: 4.5 magnitude quake hits Bushehr nuclear plant
AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting, in Tehran, Iran

Iran's supreme leader said a "slap in the face" was delivered to the United States, when the Islamic republic fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

"Last night, a slap in the face was delivered," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

His remarks came after he had vowed "severe revenge" for a US drone strike that killed one of Iran's top military commanders near Baghdad international airport last week.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 13:53 IST

