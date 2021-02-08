Democratic Republic of Congo confirms a new Ebola case

-
A new positive case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in North Kivu, a province in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to Minister of Public Health Eteni Longondo.
The infected person is woman, who is the wife of an Ebola survivor in the Butembo health zone, located in North Kivu, Xinhua news agency quoted Longondo as saying on Sunday.
She first showed the symptoms of the disease on February 1, said the official.
The samples taken from the body of the victim were sent to the laboratory of the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) in Kinshasa and were found to be positive for Ebola, according to the Minister.
He also confirmed the activation of the on-site response team in Butembo to trace the victim's contacts.
The DRC announced on November 18, 2020, the end of the 11th pandemic.
The virus first emerged in the country in May 2017.
