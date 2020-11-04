Despite Biden win, Republican Senate to cast shadow on US climate policy

-
ALSO READ
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
US elections 2020: Joe Biden seeks to clarify remark on ending oil
US elections 2020: Joe Biden vows racial and economic justice efforts
US elections: Joe Biden pledges free Covid-19 vaccines for all if elected
China hopes for change if Joe Biden wins US elections, but little likely
-
(Reuters) - A failed Democratic drive to gain control of the U.S. Senate could reduce the prospects for aggressive legislation to combat global climate change, even if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were to win the White House.
By early Wednesday morning, the presidential race between Biden and Republican President Donald Trump was too close to call, but emerging results from down-ballot races pointed to Republicans maintaining a majority in the Senate.
"I don't see any way for comprehensive climate legislation to get through the Senate. Off the table for at least two more years even if Biden squeaks out a victory," said Scott Irwin, an agricultural economist at the University of Illinois.
"No one is going to have an overwhelming mandate," said Ed Hirs, economics professor at the University of Houston.
Still, Scott Segal, the co-chair of the Policy Resolution Group at lobbyist firm Bracewell in Washington, said Biden's more than three decades in the Senate and friendships he has developed there could help him develop a middle path for passage of at least some modest legislation on energy and climate.
"I'm not trying to lionize Joe Biden here, but I will tell you there are few people who would fit that bill," Segal told reporters in a teleconference.
Biden has promised to guide the United States economy to net-zero emissions by 2050 to fight global warming if he is elected, a pledge that would require sweeping legislation.
Trump, meanwhile, has downplayed the risks of climate change and rolled back a slew of climate and other environmental protections to boost U.S. drilling and mining - an approach backed by many Republican senators.
He also withdrew the United States from the international accord to fight climate change called the Paris Agreement, an exit that formally took effect on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU