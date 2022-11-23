JUST IN
Despite Russian supply, Saudi believes it controls long-term crude tap
EU proposes gas price cap: Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson announces
New Zealand hikes interest rate to the highest since 2009 to curb inflation
China's Covid policy will hinder property recovery: Goldman Sachs
As rents plummet, Hong Kong loses top spot for luxury shopping to New York
Dollar steady as investors weigh their risk appetite ahead of Fed minutes
Iran to draw up roadmap with Belarus to strengthen economic ties
Prez Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
India among fastest growing economies in Asia amid global slowdown: OECD
Paris 2024 organizers say budget likely to increase 'because of inflation'
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on account of US crude stock drop
Business Standard

As Russia becomes India's premier oil supplier, Saudi is not losing sleep

Despite losing its place to Russia in India, the world's third biggest oil importer, the kingdom is confident it holds the cards for crude supplies in the long term

Topics
Russia | Saudi Arabia | Crude Oil

S Dinakar 

crude oil
Photo: Bloomberg

A few years ago, when top officials of Indian state-run refiners went to Dubai to negotiate a crude oil supply contract, a senior official from state-owned Saudi Aramco told them, “We can negotiate on anything, but I am the last man standing for you. Nobody can offer the range of crudes we do with certainty,” an official who was part of the negotiating team recalls.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.