Devon Energy to acquire shale-oil rival WPX Energy for $2.56 billion

-
ALSO READ
The future of energy
Under heavy debt loads, US shale producers and refiners scrambling for cash
Covid-19: Oil producers knock govt's door, seek relaxation in royalty, cess
Oil prices edge up on global stimulus support despite ample supplies
BP halves dividend after record $ 6.7 billion loss in second quarter
-
US oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said on Monday it will buy shale-oil rival WPX Energy Inc for $2.56 billion as it looks to boost its presence in the top US oilfield.
The all-stock deal comes as US shale companies have posted big losses on weak crude prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic and have struggled to raise new capital to restructure debt.
But as producers seek out combinations to survive the coronavirus-induced slump in demand, deals at little or no premium are becoming the norm.
Investors cheered the deal, pushing up WPX shares 17 per cent in Monday afternoon trading, to $5.22, while Devon rose nearly 13 per cent to $9.94.
"Sector consolidation remains a critical focus, though we think news of a DVN/WPX combination is somewhat unexpected and could be complicated by likely shareholder votes on both sides given relatively similar market caps," Cowen analysts said.
Devon's deal is the second big merger after a price shock in April. In July, Chevron Corp agreed to buy Noble Energy Inc for $5 billion in stock and the assumption of debt.
Devon said the deal, expected to close in early 2021, will help cut costs and increase annual cash flow by $575 million by the end of next year.
The combined company, in which Devon will own 57 per cent stake, will hold 400,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin of West Texas and southern New Mexico, and can produce 277,000 barrels of oil per day. The company will be based at Devon's headquarters in Oklahoma City.
It will pay dividends using a "fixed plus variable" strategy, issuing a set 11 cents per share per quarter along with up to 50 per cent of the remaining free cash flow.
Such a payout plan is seen as a new model for the industry that has fallen out of favor with investors after years of poor returns.
As part of the deal, WPX shareholders will get 0.5165 share of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU