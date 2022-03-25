'Do not delay': Zelensky asks EU leaders for quick membership

-
ALSO READ
Hungary PM Viktor Orban faces pressure to cut ties with Putin
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Modi discusses Ukraine with Hungary's Orban, Netherland's Rutte
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky warns of World War III, if talks with Russia fails
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.
He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered on Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine's application to join the bloc. Here I ask you, do not delay. Please, Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. For us this is a chance.
He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were for us.
He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine's bid.
Listen, Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol? Zelenskyy said, addressing Hungarian President Viktor Orban. I want to be open once and for all you should decide for yourself, who you are for.
Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally among EU leaders.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine is certain that in the decisive moment, Germany also will be with us.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU