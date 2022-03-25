Sitting at G20 summit with Putin is a 'step too far': Scott Morrison

Criticising the idea of allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin's attend the this year at Bali amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister said that "we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries", according to a media report.

After the Russian President indicated his intention to attend the in Bali in November this year, Morrison said that the idea of sitting around a table with Putin is a "step too far", reported Sky News.

Earlier this week, Russia's envoy to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva, had told a news conference that the Russian President "wants to" go to the summit, adding the country "has been invited".

"It will depend on many, many things, including the COVID situation, which is getting better. So far, his intention is... he wants to," the media outlet quoted her as saying.

Following this, Morrison said that Australia has been raising concerns regarding Russia's involvement in the G20 in view of its aggressive action against the rule of law.

"We've been raising concerns about this. And has invaded Ukraine. I mean, this is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the rule of law," he said, according to the media outlet.

"And the idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin, who the United States are already in the position of calling out war crimes in Ukraine, for me is a step too far. I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries," he added.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he believes should be removed from the G20.

Responding to a question regarding the removal of Russia, Biden said, "My answer is yes. It depends on the G20. That was raised today, and I raised the possibility that, if that can't be done - if Indonesia and others do not agree - then we should, in my view, ask to have both Ukraine be able to attend the meetings as well as.. basically Ukraine being able to attend the G20 meeting and observe."

Notably, Biden has travelled to Brussels to meet with NATO allies and G7 and European Union leaders over the ongoing Ukraine- conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)