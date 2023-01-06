Dollar dips after US jobs report, wage growth below expectations

-
ALSO READ
Fed hikes rate again by 75 basis points, hints at entering end phase
Dollar jumps on strong US employment data; yen rebounds dramatically
Dollar holds near an almost one-month high on resilient US jobs market
Dollar roughly flat in choppy trading after Fed minutes offer few surprises
With jobs no longer secure, career cushioning is taking centre stage
-
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains after U.S. jobs data for December showed employers added 223,000 jobs in the month, more than economists' forecasts, while wage growth was slightly less than expected.
Economists had expected 200,000 jobs would be added. Wages grew by 0.3% last month, below forecasts of 0.4%.
The data may reduce the odds that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by another 50 basis points next month.
The dollar was last up 0.09% on the day against a basket of currencies at 105.19, after earlier reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7.
The euro was little changed on the day at $1.0521, and the dollar was up 0.25% against the Japanese yen at 133.70.
Fed funds futures traders increased bets the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Feb. 1 to 67% from 54% before the data, with a 50 basis point hike now only seen as a 33% probability.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:43AM (1343 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 105.1900 105.1200 +0.09% 1.643% +105.6300 +105.0100
Euro/Dollar $1.0521 $1.0521 +0.00% -1.82% +$1.0537 +$1.0482
Dollar/Yen 133.6950 133.4100 +0.25% +2.01% +134.7650 +133.2800
Euro/Yen 140.71 140.36 +0.25% +0.29% +141.4400 +140.2400
Dollar/Swiss 0.9370 0.9363 +0.17% +1.42% +0.9407 +0.9354
Sterling/Dollar $1.1897 $1.1908 -0.11% -1.64% +$1.1935 +$1.1842
Dollar/Canadian 1.3575 1.3568 +0.06% +0.20% +1.3664 +1.3539
Aussie/Dollar $0.6765 $0.6752 +0.17% -0.78% +$0.6788 +$0.6722
Euro/Swiss 0.9859 0.9851 +0.08% -0.36% +0.9883 +0.9849
Euro/Sterling 0.8842 0.8835 +0.08% -0.02% +0.8870 +0.8823
NZ $0.6240 $0.6223 +0.23% -1.76% +$0.6254 +$0.6193
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 10.2440 10.2595 +0.00% +4.53% +10.3005 +10.2300
Euro/Norway 10.7800 10.7654 +0.14% +2.73% +10.8140 +10.7540
Dollar/Sweden 10.6919 10.6804 +0.18% +2.73% +10.7479 +10.6565
Euro/Sweden 11.2492 11.2290 +0.18% +0.89% +11.2924 +11.2268
(Editing by Jan Harvey)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU