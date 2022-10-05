JUST IN
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati urges parliament to elect new president in time
Business Standard

Donald Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate

Topics
Donald Trump | US Supreme Court | USA

AP  |  Washington 

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master's review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 08:16 IST

