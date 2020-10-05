Donald Trump could leave hospital on Monday, say doctors; NSA differs

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump to be moved to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
Republicans strike patriotic chord, hail Donald Trump support for military
Biden, Harris must apologise for spreading 'anti-vaccine' rhetoric: Trump
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris will never be president, says Trump
Kamala Harris to counter Donald Trump's Republican convention speech
-
Confusion continued over the treatment of US President Donald Trump on Sunday when a specialist said that he could be released from the military hospital as early as Monday while his National Security Advisor said that he could stay there for "another period of time."
Trump had also had two short, temporary setbacks when he needed to be put on oxygen, his personal doctor Sean Conley disclosed at a Sunday morning briefing.
But he and other doctors gave an overall upbeat assessment of Trump's condition.
Sean Dooley, a military pulmonary critical care specialist, said that Trump "has remained without fever, since Friday morning, his vital signs are stable, from a pulmonary standpoint" and is walking around without "complaining of shortness of breath, or other typical respiratory symptoms".
A member of the medical team, Brian Garibaldi, a specialist from Johns Hopkins University, said: "If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."
But earlier National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told a CBS TV programme that although Trump feels "very well" and wants to return to the White House, "I think he's going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time."
O'Brien, who had come down with Covid-19 and has recovered, said: "Days seven and eight are the critical days."
With elections 30 days away, Trump's campaign is hobbled by his illness. Vice President Mike Pence is set to debate Democratic Party's vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
Her campaign has asked for a 12-foot separation between them on the stage given Pence's likely exposure to Trump.
Three Republican senators, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Trump's advisers, Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are among those who have come down with the virus.
Conley, who had been evasive on Trump's oxygen use, said that "Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation".
Late Friday morning at the White House, Conley said, that he found Trump had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was below 94 per cent and gave him supplemental oxygen.
"Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later, he was back up," he said. He said that Trump's oxygen levels, a key indicator of a Covid-19 patient's status, did not dip into the 80s at any time.
Conley said that Trump was given a powerful steroid, dexamethasone, on Saturday. That, like remdisivir with which Trump is being treated, is an experimental medication for the treatment of Covid-19.
Asked about Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying on Saturday that Trump's "vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning," Conley said that the remark was "misconstrued" and that he was only referring to the specific temporary incident on Friday morning, which he said prompted the decision to fly him by helicopter him to the hospital.
In a video made at the hospital and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said: "Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)
--IANS
al/sdr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU