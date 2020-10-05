I think I'll be back soon, next few days real test, says Donald Trump

-
US President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19, said he has started to “feel much better” and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support.
“I came here. Wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a video message from the military hospital in a suburb of Washington on Saturday.
However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the president is "not yet out of the woods”. “While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” Dr Conley said, adding that the plan for Sunday is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties. Conley, in a memorandum issued late Saturday night, said the president had received Regeron's antibody cocktail on October 2.
“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis," Conley said, adding that the president completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complications.
Conley said the president remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98 per cent all day.
