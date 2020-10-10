Donald Trump credits antibody drug for quick recovery from coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Have done an amazing, incredible job: Trump on handling coronavirus
Donald Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine
US Presidential debate: Biden targets Trump on Covid-19, Trump blames China
Donald Trump calls New York Trump report on tax avoidance 'fake news'
-
President Donald Trump says doctors have told him that he could've become very ill with COVID-19 and credits an experimental antibody drug for helping him recover.
Trump told Rush Limbaugh in his call-in radio show on Friday that he was not in great shape and might not have recovered at all.
But the president says one day later, he was fine. Health experts say there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug was effective.
Trump says he is trying to get federal health officials to quickly approve an emergency use authorization from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which provides the antibody drug.
He adds it just wiped out the virus, which he says has killed five friends.
Health experts say it's not a cure, but experimental antibody drugs like those are among the most promising therapies being tested.
They aim to help the immune system fight the coronavirus. However, they are still in the testing phase and their safety and effectiveness are not yet known.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU