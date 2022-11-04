Donald Trump may announce third White House run by Nov 14, says report

Former US President Donald J. Trump is expected to announce a third campaign soon after the midterm elections, reported New York Times citing people familiar with the matter.

The people also added that the announcement will possibly be made as soon as November 14, reported the media outlet. The news of Trump's possible bid for the was first reported on Axios, a US news website based in Arlington County, Virginia.

This comes as Trump on Thursday opened a swing of four rallies in the US state of Iowa. The rallies held by the ex-US president come in the final five days of the midterm elections in Iowa.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said. "Very, very, very, probably." The crowd erupted in applause and chants of "Trump! Trump! Trump!" "Get ready -- that's all I'm telling you," Trump said. "Very soon."

Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican seeking an eighth consecutive six-year term joined Trump in the rally. Trump is campaigning for the Republicans ahead of the midterms, but his name is not on the ballot this year as he inches closer to announcing a third presidential campaign.

Democrats currently control both House of Representatives and the Senate and losing any of both bodies to Republicans would significantly decrease Democrats' power in the next two years of President Joe Biden's term. It will be decided by an Election day voting scheduled for November 8, reported New York Times. Trump's speech in Iowa was spent mostly rehashing old grievances and policies, however, he could still draw thousands. His campaign which was held in a remote stretch of a state that remains far down the list of midterm battlegrounds.

This reflects that Trump still has political baggage.

According to Cook Political Report, in the five states with toss up Senate races, Trump has not held rallies in two -- Georgia or Wisconsin -- since the primary season ended.

The classification of "Toss Up" is used to refer to races that are the most competitive of the cycle, and which either party stands a reasonable chance of winning, reported cookpolitical.

Trump will visit just one of those toss up states, Pennsylvania, in his final four rallies. He's scheduled to campaign in Florida and Ohio this weekend.

Further, New York Times said that Trump is preparing his supporters for a third consecutive presidential bid. Trump during the speech at length spoke about the possibility of his own potential campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)