Attack on Imran Khan: Pakistan police arrest two more suspects

-
ALSO READ
New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 likely to launch today: Check specs and prices
Keeping a close eye: India on attack on Imran Khan at rally in Pakistan
India confident of running first bullet train by 2026, but only in Gujarat
Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march
Fadnavis assures Japanese officials of fast-tracking bullet train, projects
-
Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested two more suspects, who they believe had sold the pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000 to Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who tried to assassinate former premier Imran Khan during a political rally, according to a media report on Friday.
Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday, when Basheer fired a volley of bullets at him in the Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government.
Basheer later confessed that he attacked Khan because "he was trying to mislead the public."
Police sources said that two other suspects Waqas and Sajid Butt sold Basheer a pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000, adding that the pistol did not have a number or license, Geo.tv reported.
They were arrested from Wazirabad in Punjab province, the report said, quoting police sources.
According to eyewitnesses, Basheer fired on the container-mounted truck carrying Khan from a close range.
Khan was shifted by road to his own-built Shaukat Khanum medical facility in Lahore where an operation was performed and was stable after it, according to his party.
His party said he is stable now, adding that he was determined to continue his protest march.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 18:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU