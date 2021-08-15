Donald Trump slams US Prez Joe Biden; accuses of failing Afghan policy

-
-
Former US president Donald Trump has slammed his successor President Joe Biden and accused him of failing on Afghan policy as the Taliban continued to capture cities and provinces in the war-torn country.
The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America's power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America's Embassy in Kabul.
This is a complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence, Trump said in a statement.
Hours after the president announced deployment of 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan, Trump said that Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy and many other issues.
Everyone knew he couldn't handle the pressure. Even Obama's Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much, he said.
He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for hima plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground, Trump said.
After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone, he said.
