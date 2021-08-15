Donald Trump slams US Prez Joe Biden; accuses of failing Afghan policy

Former US president has slammed his successor President and accused him of failing on Afghan policy as the continued to capture cities and provinces in the war-torn country.

The no longer has fear or respect for America, or America's power. What a disgrace it will be when the raises their flag over America's Embassy in Kabul.

This is a complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence, Trump said in a statement.

Hours after the president announced deployment of 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan, Trump said that Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy and many other issues.

Everyone knew he couldn't handle the pressure. Even Obama's Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much, he said.

He ran out of instead of following the plan our Administration left for hima plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground, Trump said.

After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)