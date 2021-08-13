NATO envoys meet in Brussels to discuss Taliban blitz in Afghanistan

envoys were meeting Friday in Brussels to discuss developments in amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the wake of the relentless offensive there.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and 30 national ambassadors were taking part in the meeting in Brussels, according to a official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.

Allies are constantly consulting on the situation on Afghanistan, the official said, adding that Stoltenberg was in regular contact with allies and the Afghan authorities.

NATO is monitoring the security situation very closely. We continue to coordinate with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the community, the official said.

NATO took charge of security operations in in 2003 its first major mission outside Europe and North America aiming to help stabilize the government, build up local security forces and remove a potential rear-base for militant groups.

The U.S.-led military alliance wound down combat operations in 2014 to focus on training Afghan security forces. The Afghan armed forces, with some 300,000 personnel, outnumber the by roughly four to one but have been unable to halt the insurgent offensive.

The have been emboldened by the Biden administration's decision earlier this year to withdraw U.S. troops and to wind up the NATO training mission in Most NATO troops have already left, with the remainder due to pull out by August 31.

The NATO official said that the organization continues to have a diplomatic presence in Kabul. As the security of our personnel is paramount, we will not go into any operational details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)