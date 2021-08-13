NATO envoys meet in Brussels to discuss Taliban blitz in Afghanistan

-
NATO envoys were meeting Friday in Brussels to discuss developments in Afghanistan amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the wake of the relentless Taliban offensive there.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and 30 national ambassadors were taking part in the meeting in Brussels, according to a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.
Allies are constantly consulting on the situation on Afghanistan, the official said, adding that Stoltenberg was in regular contact with allies and the Afghan authorities.
NATO is monitoring the security situation very closely. We continue to coordinate with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community, the official said.
NATO took charge of international security operations in Afghanistan in 2003 its first major mission outside Europe and North America aiming to help stabilize the government, build up local security forces and remove a potential rear-base for militant groups.
The U.S.-led military alliance wound down combat operations in 2014 to focus on training Afghan security forces. The Afghan armed forces, with some 300,000 personnel, outnumber the Taliban by roughly four to one but have been unable to halt the insurgent offensive.
The Taliban have been emboldened by the Biden administration's decision earlier this year to withdraw U.S. troops and to wind up the NATO training mission in Afghanistan. Most NATO troops have already left, with the remainder due to pull out by August 31.
The NATO official said that the organization continues to have a diplomatic presence in Kabul. As the security of our personnel is paramount, we will not go into any operational details.
