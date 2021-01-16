Donald Trump to fly to Florida shortly before Joe Biden's inauguration

-
ALSO READ
US polls: Donald Trump, Joe Biden address climate change issue differently
President-elect Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope
Will introduce immigration bill 'immediately' after taking office: Biden
Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20
Joe Biden may file lawsuit to make transition happen; experts wary
-
US President Donald Trump will leave Washington, D.C. on the morning of January 20 shortly before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, with a grand ceremony being planned for his departure, according to media reports.
In a report published on Friday, the Associated Press cited people familiar with the plan as saying the farewell ceremony, to be held in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, will probably feature the reception Trump used to get as President during state visits abroad, "complete with a red carpet, colour guard, military band and even a 21-gun salute", reports Xinhua news agency
Flying in Air Force One for the last time, the President will go to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he will reportedly live his post-presidential life.
What was revealed in the latest report verified previous ones saying that in doing so, Trump wanted to create a split-screen effect to turn audience's attention away from Biden's swearing-in ceremony.
A formal announcement of Trump's plan is yet to be made official.
Trump has said he will not attend Biden's inauguration, which the latter responded by saying "it's a good thing".
Vice President Mike Pence, however, plans to attend the inauguration, a move Biden has welcomed.
Pence on Friday spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris via telephone and pledged assistance.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU