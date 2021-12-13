Dow falls over 200 points on Omicron worries; Fed meeting awaited

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
Apple unveils iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPads: Here's India pricing
Apple in talks with Toyota about Apple Car production: Report
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
-
U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on lingering worries about the Omicron variant ahead of a Federal Reserve's meeting later this week, while Apple extended gains as it neared $3 trillion in market capitalization and kept declines on the Nasdaq in check.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell in early trading, with only defensive plays including consumer staples , utilities and real estate
gaining.
Travel-related stocks also fell after at least one patient died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Shares of Carnival Corp fell nearly 6% to lead declines among cruise operators, while the S&P 1500 airlines index shed 3.4%.
"The big unknown is still the Omicron variant and we don't know just yet how that may affect markets and the economy but as long as that uncertainty exists the volatility is probably going to remain higher," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.
Apple Inc shares rose 0.8% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the iPhone maker's shares to the highest on Wall Street. It was poised to become the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market value.
"When you see big companies like (Apple) do well, it basically means that people are gravitating towards quality. Big companies that are very profitable, that have very strong cash flows are really considered a safe haven in many cases," Frederick said.
Wall Street's main indexes have recouped most of their declines from late November after the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected, with the S&P 500 index hitting an all-time closing high on Friday.
The Fed's policy decision still remains a top event for markets, with bets running high that the U.S. central bank will hint at a faster tapering of asset buying and an earlier start to raising interest rates.
A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.
Positive updates about vaccines and antibody cocktails to combat the new variant, along with a recent reading on inflation that was in line with consensus, have also kept sentiment afloat.
At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 219.06 points, or 0.61%, at 35,751.93, the S&P 500 was down 15.84 points, or 0.34%, at 4,696.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.10 points, or 0.08%, at 15,617.50.
Pfizer Inc rose 3.7% as it agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal. Shares of Arena surged 84%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 110 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU