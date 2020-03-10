Dow Jones falls 2,000 points as virus, oil price drop stoke recession fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,013.45 points, or 7.78%, to 23,851.33, the S&P 500 lost 225.81 points, or 7.60%, to 2,746.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 624.94 points, or 7.29%, to 7,950.68.

Wall Street took a nose-dive on Monday as recession worries loomed large while tumbling oil prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary of the US stock market's longest-ever bull run.