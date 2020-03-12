Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 7%, trigger 15-minute trading halt

Trading on Wall Street's three main indexes was halted moments after the opening bell on Thursday as the 500 slipped 7%, setting off an automatic 15-minute cutout, for the second time this week.

At 9:35 a.m. ET the Industrial Average was down 1,696.31 points, or 7.20%, at 21,856.91, the 500 was down 192.33 points, or 7.02%, at 2,549.05 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 558.80 points, or 7.03%, at 7,393.25