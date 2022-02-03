Drugmaker Merck has strong fourth quarter as Covid-19 treatment debuts

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer to acquire cancer drugmaker Trillium Therapeutics for $2.3 bn
Merck to buy Acceleron Pharma in deal valued at $11.5 billion
A step from Covid-19 pills as Merck & Co seeks FDA approval
Merck says it has first effective antiviral pill against Covid-19 pandemic
Indian drugmakers get close to nod for Merck's Covid antiviral Molnupiravir
-
The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda pushed Merck past fourth-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker's COVID-19 treatment debuted with nearly $1 billion in sales.
Sales for the Gardasil vaccine, which protects against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections, jumped 50%, Merck said Thursday.
Merck earned $3.75 billion in the final quarter of 2021 and sales jumping 24% to $13.52 billion.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude items like interest expense, totalled $1.80 per share, far exceeding Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.53, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.
Merck sales also topped the quarterly revenue expectations of $13.16 billion from industry analysts.
The drugmaker expects adjusted earnings of $7.12 to $7.27 per share on $56.1 billion to $57.6 billion in revenue.
Wall Street has been projecting earnings of $7.30 per share on $56.71 billion in revenue.
Shares of Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, slipped 17 cents to $81.84 in early trading.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU