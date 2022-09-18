Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group

-
Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win.
Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.
The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, then Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock earned some compensation for the Americans by winning their doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.
The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.
The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.
Also on Saturday, Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.
Canada lost to Serbia 2-1 in Valencia but progressed anyway with two wins in Group B.
France defeated Belgium 2-1 in Group C, where Australia and Germany were already assured of reaching the final eight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
