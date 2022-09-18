Tesla produces 10,000 Model Y cars at new Gigafactory in Texas

-
-
Electric car-maker Tesla announced that its Gigafactory in Texas has built 10,000 Model Y cars to date.
Elon Musk opened the Austin, Texas-based Gigafactory in April this year, as he aimed to take his electric car company to the next phase of growth with the production of Cybertruck.
"10,000 Model Ys built at Giga Texas to date," Tesla said in a tweet.
Along with Cybertruck, Tesla also displayed a new Roadster vehicle that is likely to go into production next year at the Texas facility.
However, Cybertruck has been delayed several times, with Musk now saying that Tesla could start deliveries of its upcoming Cybertruck in mid-2023.
"We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future," Musk told analysts during the June quarter's earnings call.
"Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design. We are expecting to be -- still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year," he informed.
The Texas Gigafactory is the fourth Tesla manufacturing facility in the US, after Fremont, California, a battery factory in Sparks, Nevada and a solar factory in Buffalo, New York.
Tesla also has a factory in Shanghai and recently opened its first European factory near Berlin, Germany.
"We need a place where we can be really big, and therea¿s no place like Texas. We are going to move to a truly massive scale," Musk said.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
