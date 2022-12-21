JUST IN
Business Standard

e-Visa facility for Canadian passport-holders restored: High Commission

However, the mission has given a separate link for those Canadian passport-holders seeking to travel to India for any purpose not qualifying for eVisa

Topics
E-visa | Canada | indian high commission

IANS  |  New Delhi 

visa, passport, approval, immigration
Representative Image

The e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders has been restored with effect from December 20, it was announced.

The High Commission of India, Ottawa, in a statement said that those Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes, may apply for eVisa. It has given a link to apply for eVisa with certain instructions to be followed.

However, the mission has given a separate link for those Canadian passport-holders seeking to travel to India for any purpose not qualifying for eVisa. The same process is applicable to laissez-passer travel document holders, it said.

"Those who have applied for visa through various BLS Centres in Canada are advised to wait for issuance of the same. All such applications will be processed on priority. Those applicants who wish to withdraw their respective visa applications may do so by visiting the website," it said.

The Indian High Commission further said that those who have booked appointments to apply for tourist, business, medical or conference visa at BLS Centres in Canada and would, now, like to apply for eVisa instead, are requested to vacate/cancel their appointment slots so that the same becomes available to others seeking visa or consular services.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:41 IST

.