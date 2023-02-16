JUST IN
US starts trial to evaluate antiviral in adults hospitalised with Covid
WHO chief Ghebreyesus vows to push for answers on coronavirus origins
FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner in the case
UN appeals for $5.6 billion to help millions affected by Ukraine conflict
Trump pick David Malpass surprises with early exit from World Bank
Western sanctions against us a catalyst for trade with India: Russia
IMF predicts global inflation set to drop this year amid subpar growth
Three mystery objects shot down have no China link: Biden administration
US updates immigration rules: Indian kids now closer to American Dream
PM Modi speaks to Spanish counterpart about strengthening countries ties
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US starts trial to evaluate antiviral in adults hospitalised with Covid
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Philippines, no damage or casualty reported

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 rocked the Philippines on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said

Topics
Philippines | Earthquake

IANS  |  Manila 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 rocked the Philippines on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 10 km, about 11 km southwest of Batuan town in Masbate province on the main island of Luzon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake was also felt in several areas in Luzon and central Philippines, including Legazpi City in Albay province, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte, the institute said.

There are no reports of damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey put the earthquake's magnitude at 6.1 and a depth of 20 km.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Philippines

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 08:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.