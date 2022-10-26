JUST IN
Fuel demand to far outstrip supply until 2025: Natural gas exporters
6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines; damage expected
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at Europe's largest nuke plant
What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?
Russia at UNSC seeks probe of claims on Ukraine's biological labs
Bank of England likely to go for a bigger than 75-bp rate hike: Report
Saudi Arabia sets up carbon market firm to support net-zero goal
Oil prices rises on weaker dollar and supply concerns; trade choppy
Cyclone Sitrang kills 35 in Bangladesh, several homes destroyed: Official
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb amid Russia's claims
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Zara owner Inditex to transfer Russian business to Lebanese retail
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5 billion electric car plant in Georgia
Business Standard

6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines; damage expected

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Philippines on Tuesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, adding that it might cause damage.

Topics
Philippines | Earthquake | Natural Disasters

IANS  |  Manila 

Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Philippines on Tuesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, adding that it might cause damage.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 22:59 local time, hit at a depth of 28 km, about 7 km northwest of Tineg town of Abra province on the main island of Luzon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake was also felt in nearby areas, including Ilocos Sur province and Baguio city, said the institute.

It said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks. There were no early reports of damage or casualties. No tsunami alert has yet been issued.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

In July, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 also hit Abra province, causing landslides and damaging buildings, leaving at least four people dead and 130 injured.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Philippines

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 07:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.