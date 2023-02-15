Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand's capital, no damage reported

A magnitude 5.7 struck near the capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported.

Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead.

