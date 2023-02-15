JUST IN
US policy manual update to help aged-out children of long-term visa holders
EU formally bans gas, diesel car sales from 2035 to boost EV transition
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'
Afghanistan remains primary terrorist threat for Central, South Asia: UN
General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan
Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege
S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations
London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report
China's world-beating drop in Covid-19 deaths revives data concerns
UN chief Guterres calls for action to address root cause of rising seas
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Elon Musk hires his dog as Twitter CEO, says 'great with numbers'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand's capital, no damage reported

The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported

Topics
New Zealand | earthquakes | Earthquake

AP  |  Wellington 

Earthquake, quake

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported.

Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on New Zealand

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.