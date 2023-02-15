Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand's capital, no damage reported

-
ALSO READ
5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece; no damage reported
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi village 10 km below ground
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia, no casualty reported
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district
-
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported.
Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU