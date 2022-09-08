ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 bps to tame runaway inflation

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of key Central Bank meeting, European shares edge up
ECB promises fresh scheme for backstop against market turmoil
European Central Bank rate hike can come as soon as July, says Lagarde
European Central Bank raises 2022 inflation forecast to 6.8% from 5.1%
Euro turns negative as ECB confirms plans to end bonds buys
-
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas.
The ECB lifted its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest level since 2011, as inflation is becoming increasingly broad and was at risk of getting entrenched.
"Over the next several meetings the Governing Council expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations," the ECB said in a statement.
The move comes after weeks of canvassing by policymakers, with a seeming majority making the case for a 75 basis-point hike and a few policy doves trying to downgrade expectations.
Markets, however, sided with the conservatives and priced in an 80% likelihood of a 75 basis-point move, even as economists polled by Reuters were more evenly split, showing only a slight majority expecting the larger move.
The large hike comes as the ECB increased its own inflation forecasts and continues to see price growth well above its 2% target throughout its entire projection horizon.
"ECB staff have significantly revised up their inflation projections and inflation is now expected to average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024," the ECB added.
Conservatives feared that anything but an oversized move would signal that the ECB was not serious about its inflation-fighting mandate. That risked pushing up already high long-term inflation expectations, which would signal a loss of confidence in the ECB.
Timid action would have also weakened the euro, boosting inflation through more expensive energy imports.
Frontloading the rate hikes also allows the ECB to get most of the work done before the recession sets in.
Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1245 GMT news conference.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU