Ecuador: At least 62 dead as riots breaks out over gang rivalry in prisons

Sixty-two inmates have died in riots at prisons in three cities in Ecuador as a result of fights between rival gangs and an escape attempt, authorities have said.
Prisons Director Edmundo Moncayo in a news conference on Tuesday said that 800 police offices have been helping to regain control of the facilities. Hundreds of officers from tactical units had been deployed since the clashes broke out late Monday.
Moncayo said two groups were trying to gain criminal leadership within the detention centres and that the clashes were precipitated by a search for weapons carried out on Monday by police officers.
Moncayo said 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in southern Ecuador, 21 in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil and eight in the central city of Latacunga.
Moncayo said that close to 70% of the country's prison population lives in the centers where the unrest occurred.
Minister of Government Patricio Pazmino sent a tweet blaming the concerted action of criminal organisations to generate violence in the country's prisons," but added, "We are managing actions to regain control.
