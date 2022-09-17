Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023: Authority

-
ALSO READ
Egypt's Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record at $629 mn
Russian FM visits Egypt in first African tour since Ukrainian conflict
Tanker that ran aground in Suez Canal has been refloated: Reports
Cong demands restoration of air transit services for armed forces personnel
Hot water: A chronology of Punjab, Haryana's Sutlej-Yamuna Link dispute
-
Egypt said on Saturday that it will increase transit fees for vessels, including oil-laden tankers, passing through Suez Canal, one of the world's most crucial waterways.
The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on Saturday that it will add 15% to the fees for tankers carrying oil and petroleum products, and 10% for dry bulk carriers and cruise ships.
The authority's chief, Osama Rabie, said the hikes, which will take effect on Jan. 1, are inevitable and a necessity. He blamed booming global inflation rates, which have increased the cost of the waterway's operations, maintenance, and maritime services.
About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world's oil, flows through the Suez Canal, a major source of foreign currency to Egypt, the most Arab populous country with over 103 million people.
Egypt has faced towering economic challenges and is running low on foreign currency needed to buy essentials such as grain and fuel.
Authorities said 20,649 vessels passed through the canal last year, a 10% increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020. The annual revenues of the canal reached $6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history.
Canal authorities have been working to widen and deepen the waterway's southern part, since a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the canal in March 2021. The six-day blockage disrupted global shipment.
In August 31, an oil tanker ran aground and briefly blocked the waterway before it was feed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU