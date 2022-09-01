Tanker that ran aground in Suez Canal has been refloated: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Egypt's Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record at $629 mn
Russian FM visits Egypt in first African tour since Ukrainian conflict
Punjab CM seeks special central package to strengthen canal system in state
Middle East nations refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion
CM Gehlot demands grant of national project status to East Rajasthan Canal
-
A Singapore-flagged oil tanker that interrupted navigation in the Suez Canal has been refloated on Wednesday, media reported citing canal administration.
Affinity V vessel had become wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal, the Suez Canal Authority's head Osama Rabie said in a statement cited by ABC news.
According to his statement, five of the authority's tug boats managed to get the vessel floating again in a coordinated operation.
Quoting a spokesman for Suez Canal Authority, ABC news citing a tv network said that the ship ran aground around 7.15 pm (local time), and was floating again some five hours later.
In March last year, world trade was thrown into chaos after The Ever Given, a container ship, ran aground in the Suez Canal in Egypt.
Following the incident, canal authorities began working to widen and deepen the waterway's southern part where the Ever Given ran aground.
The Suez Canal is a major lifeline for global seaborne trade since it allows ships to travel between Europe and South Asia without navigating around Africa, thereby reducing the sea voyage distance between Europe and India by about 7,000 km.
Some 12 per cent of the world trade volume passes through the man-made canal, which is a major source of hard currency in Egypt, as per media reports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU