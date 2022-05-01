Egypt's Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record at $629 mn

-
ALSO READ
Revenues of Egypt's Suez Canal hit record $6.3 billion in 2021
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
China denies asking Russia not to invade Ukraine until post-Olympics
-
Egypt's Suez Canal said Sunday its monthly revenues hit an all-time record, raking in USD 629 million in April.
The unprecedented income came as the Suez Canal in March increased transit fees for ships passing through the waterway.
Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that 1,929 vessels sailed through the Suez Canal last month, compared to 1,814 in April 2021.
He said the revenues rose by 13.9 per cent compared to April last year when the crucial waterway received USD 553.6 million.
About 10 per cent of global trade, including 7 per cent of the world's oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.
The canal, which first opened in 1869, is a major source of foreign currency to Egypt.
The annual revenues of the canal reached USD 6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history. The Canal said 20,649 vessels passed through the waterway last year, a 10 per cent increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020.
The shipping industry is still under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine has already added to global economic concerns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU