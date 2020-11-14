Elon Musk gets mixed coronavirus test results on the eve of crew launch

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk slams competitor ULA as 'complete waste of taxpayer money'
SpaceX postpones satellite launch from Starlink project due to bad weather
Elon Musk may reveal human trials for brain computer tech this week
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $346 million ahead of debut astronaut mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX chases history with launch while bigger hurdles loom
-
SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA's Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company's second crew launch.
Musk took to Twitter on Friday to say he tested positive for coronavirus, then negative twice, then positive again. He said he wasn't feeling too well the past few days sniffles, cough, low fever but currently had no symptoms.
So 'Elon Musk Tests Negative for Covid' is an equally correct title, he tweeted.
Musk said his first tests were rapid tests, and he was awaiting the results of lab tests. The 15-minute rapid tests are less sensitive than the lab tests, which taken longer to process.
At a news conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he expects SpaceX to do any contact tracing that is appropriate. He stressed it is NASA policy that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must immediately quarantine and remain isolated.
Neither NASA nor SpaceX representatives would say where Musk was Friday. His company is based in Southern California, where he makes his home. He was inside Kennedy's Launch Control last May for SpaceX's first astronaut flight last May.
Four astronauts three Americans and one Japanese are scheduled to rocket to the International Space Station on Saturday night.
NASA and SpaceX are going to work through it together and come to the right conclusion, Bridenstine told reporters. Our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks and they should not have had contact with anybody (outside their tested inner circle).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU