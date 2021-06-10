Elon Musk's Starlink plans to put faster Wi-Fi on commercial airplanes

-
ALSO READ
Pre-booking for Elon Musk's Starlink Internet opens in India
Starlink to go public once cash flow gets predictable: Elon Musk
OneWeb launches 36 satellites, to offer high-speed internet in India
Starlink internet speed will double to 300Mbps this year: Elon Musk
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's satellite Internet service -- Starlink -- is in talks with "several" airlines for in-flight Wi-Fi, media reports said.
Since 2018, SpaceX has launched nearly 1,800 Starlink satellites out of the roughly 4,400 it needs to provide global coverage of broadband internet, primarily for rural homes where fibre connections aren't available.
Starlink is now being expanded to airlines, as SpaceX races to open the broadband network commercially later this year, the Verge reported.
"We're in talks with several of the airlines," Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX's VP of Starlink and commercial sales, was quoted as saying at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit on Wednesday.
"We have our own aviation product in development... we've already done some demonstrations to date, and looking to get that product finalised to be put on aircraft in the very near future," he added.
Hofeller said the design for SpaceX's airline antennas will be very similar to the technology inside its consumer terminals, but "with obvious enhancements for aviation connectivity", the report said.
The aviation hardware will be designed and built by SpaceX, he noted. The airborne antennas could link with ground stations to communicate with Starlink satellites.
Last year, SpaceX filed plans to test Starlink on five Gulfstream jets. And in March, it sought US Federal Communications Commission approval to use Starlink with vehicles that receive a signal, including cars, trucks, ships and aircraft.
Early last month, Elon Musk also announced that the new Starlink internet service will make web access more affordable for people in remote areas worldwide, including in India.
The satellite broadband company will double the internet speed to 300 Mbps this year.
The company currently promises speeds between 50 and 150 Mbps for the Starlink project that plans to deliver high-speed internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites. The company has already put over 1,200 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.
SpaceX is currently offering the beta version of Starlink on pre-orders in India for a fully refundable deposit of $99.
--IANS
rvt/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU