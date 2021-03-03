Pre-booking for Elon Musk's Starlink Internet opens in India

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says he will give $100 million for carbon capture prize
Starlink to go public once cash flow gets predictable: Elon Musk
Tesla has better software, hardware than Google's Waymo: Elon Musk
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding: Report
Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to cryptocurrency Dogecoin
-
Pre-booking for Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink Internet Service has opened for several places around the world, including certain areas in India.
Starlink has revealed that it is targeting coverage in several areas in India by 2022. Pre-booking for these areas have started for a refundable amount of $99.
"Availability is limited. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis," Starlink said on its website.
The areas in India for which pre-booking is available include India Colony Rd, Bapunagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat; and Indian Coffee House Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, among others.
Musk had said last month that internet speed of its Starlink satellite-based internet service, which aims to provide cheaper web for millions in remote areas across the world, will double to 300 Mbps this year.
The company currently promises speeds between 50 and 150 Mbps for the Starlink project that plans to deliver high-speed internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites. It has already put over 1,000 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.
Musk had earlier said that Starlink will list publicly after the cash flow of the service becomes "reasonably well".
Starlink says that the service is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge.
Amazon's Project Kuiper has similar goal as it aims to deliver fast, affordable broadband through a constellation of over 3,000 low Earth orbit satellites.
SpaceX reportedly urged the Indian government last November to facilitate approvals for satellite technology use to further Internet access in remote areas of the country.
--IANS
gb/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU