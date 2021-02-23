Starlink internet speed will double to 300Mbps this year: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk targets telecom for next disruption with Starlink internet
SpaceX postpones satellite launch from Starlink project due to bad weather
Starlink to go public once cash flow gets predictable: Elon Musk
World's richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, fight over satellite fleets
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding: Report
-
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that the internet speed of its space-based Starlink service, which aims to provide cheaper web for millions in remote areas across the world, will double to 300Mbps this year.
The company currently promises speeds between 50 to 150Mbps for Starlink project that plans to deliver high-speed Internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites. It has already put over 1,000 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.
"Speed will double to 300Mb/s & latency will drop to 20ms later this year," Musk said in a tweet late on Monday.
He said that Starlink project will cover most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then "it's about densifying coverage".
"Important to note that cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas. Satellites are best for low to medium population density areas," Musk added.
Earlier this month, Musk said that Starlink will list publicly after the cash flow of the service becomes "reasonably well".
Starlink is now delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, and will continue expansion to near global coverage of the populated world in 2021, says its official website.
Starlink says that the service is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US has awarded SpaceX $886 million as part of a programme to help bring high-speed broadband Internet to the country's rural areas.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU