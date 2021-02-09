Starlink to go public once cash flow gets predictable: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says he will give $100 million for carbon capture prize
Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to cryptocurrency Dogecoin
Tesla has better software, hardware than Google's Waymo: Elon Musk
Elon Musk's SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA's astrophysics mission
Elon Musk moves to Texas, likens California to an overconfident sports team
-
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that his space-based Internet service Starlink will list publicly after the cash flow of the service becomes "reasonably well".
Musk made the plans public after a users asked on Twitter: "Will starlink IPO soon? Would love to invest!"
In his reply, Musk said: "Once we can predict cash flow reasonably well, Starlink will IPO."
SpaceX's Starlink project plans to deliver high-speed Internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites.
It has already put over 1,000 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.
Starlink is now delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, and will continue expansion to near global coverage of the populated world in 2021, says its official website.
Ordering Starlink became a talking point on Twitter on Tuesday with some people complaining that current prices of the service is way higher compared to what they already pay for Internet services in their area.
Taking part in the discussion, Musk said that price of the service is "meant to be the same price in all countries. Only difference should be taxes & shipping."
Musk said that SpaceX needs to pass through a "deep chasm of negative cash flow" over the next year or so to make Starlink financially viable.
"Every new satellite constellation in history has gone bankrupt. We hope to be the first that does not," he said,
"Starlink is a staggeringly difficult technical & economic endeavour. However, if we don't fail, the cost to end users will improve every year," he said.
Starlink says that the service is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge.
--IANS
gb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU