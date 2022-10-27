JUST IN
Gloomy results by Alphabet, Microsoft stoke fears of a global downturn
Soaring inflation set to dent salary hikes for second year: Survey
Turkey authority fines Meta $18.63 million for violating competition law
LG Energy Solution swings to profit in Q3 on strong EV battery demand
Poor quarterly show by US tech giants triggers $380 bn wipe off in m-cap
S Korean chipmaker SK Hynix may sell its manufacturing operations in China
Spotify says Apple destroying its audiobook store by 'choking competition'
LG Display's posts larger than expected loss in Q3 on falling demand
Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Sundar Pichai
Alphabet's net profit in 3rd qtr sinks 27% to $13.9 bn, revenue up 6%
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
China never views India as strategic rival: Chinese envoy to Bangladesh
Business Standard

Elon Musk says won't fire 75% of Twitter staff as he finalises deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told Twitter employees that he is not going to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce when he takes over the micro-blogging platform.

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told Twitter employees that he is not going to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce when he takes over the micro-blogging platform.

Reports earlier mentioned that Musk will fire 75 per cent, or 5,600 employees, from the Twitter staff globally.

Musk, who visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a sink in his hands late on Wednesday, cleared to the employees that he will not sack so many people, reports TechCrunch.

Musk has casually mentioned laying off Twitter staff in his tweets, without sharing any figure.

Twitter employees are still anxious about expected staff cuts as part of the takeover, which is likely to be closed on Friday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, banks and lenders have started to send $13 billion in cash backing Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

"Once final closing conditions are met, the funds will be made available for Musk to execute the transaction by the Friday deadline," the report mentioned.

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a court in Delaware, as per the deadline given by the judge.

Meanwhile, reports said that Twitter employees had written an open letter to the board of directors and Musk, criticising his plans to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce.

Twitter has told employees in an internal message that they would hear directly from Musk on Friday.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 13:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.