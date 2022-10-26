Turkey authority fines Meta $18.63 million for violating competition law

-
ALSO READ
No hirings, more layoffs soon, Meta CEO Zuckerberg tells employees
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg should focus on US midterms, not the Metaverse
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's biggest bet on WhatsApp might not pay off
Meta chief Zuckerberg sued over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Zuckerberg says Meta won't take commission from creators until 2024
-
Turkey's Competition Authority announced on Wednesday that it has fined Meta Platforms Inc. 346.72 million liras ($18.63 million) for violating competition law.
The company merged the data collected from its three applications -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- which has complicated the activities of its competitors and created barriers to market entry, the Turkish authority said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
The company held a dominant position in personal social networking services, consumer communication services and online video advertising markets, the watchdog noted.
The fine was based on the company's 2021 income and Meta can object to the decision within 60 days, it added.
The authority had launched an investigation in 2021 when WhatsApp forced its Turkish users to share their data, including phone number and location, with Facebook, or they would not be able to use WhatsApp.
WhatsApp groups created by Turkey's public institutions moved to the local messaging apps after the privacy policy update.
The Turkish government has been tightening its regulations on social media companies over the past few years.
--IANS
int/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 22:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU