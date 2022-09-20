Former CEO Jack Dorsey set to be questioned by court in Musk-Twitter battle

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
'Would be silly': Musk refutes claims of building private airport in Austin
Elon Musk meets his 'Twitter friend' from India at Gigafactory Texas
Take that, Elon Musk: Ford CEO dares Tesla boss over EV pickup trucks
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
-
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be grilled in the court in the ongoing legal battle between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Parag Agrawal-led micro-blogging platform.
According to media reports citing court filings, Dorsey was set to be questioned by the attorneys from both teams on Tuesday.
Musk's legal team last month submitted a subpoena in the court for evidence from Dorsey.
Twitter and Musk are preparing for their October 17 trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to terminate the $44 billion acquisition agreement.
Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO for the second time last November and handed control of the company he helped create to Agrawal. He is currently running the financial services firm Block.
After the world's richest man bought Twitter, Dorsey had said that the Tesla CEO "is the singular solution I trust".
"In principle, I do not believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey wrote.
In May, he stepped down from the Twitter board of directors.
Dorsey has categorically said that he will never be the CEO of Twitter again, as reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform surfaced after the $44 billion takeover by Musk.
Musk has terminated the Twitter deal over the presence of fake/spammy accounts.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU