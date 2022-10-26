JUST IN
LG Energy Solution swings to profit in Q3 on strong EV battery demand

LG Energy Solution Ltd said it shifted to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of robust demand in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and a weaker Korean won currency

Topics
LG | Electric Vehicles | Companies

IANS  |  Seoul 

LG Energy Solution
Photo: Reuters

LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Wednesday it shifted to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of robust demand in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and a weaker Korean won currency.

The battery maker said it will continue its focus on North America, a fast-growing EV market, and step up to build stable supply chains for raw materials to meet the requirements in the new US policy on EV and green energy.

Net profit came to 187.7 billion won ($131.3 million), swinging from a loss of 205.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income reached 521.9 billion for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 372.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 89.9 percent to 7.64 trillion won, the largest quarterly number, reports Yonhap news agency.

"EV battery output for customers in North America and Europe increased, and the supply of ESS (energy storage system) products for power grids in North America began in earnest," LGES CFO Lee Chang-sil said.

"The reflection of raw materials price hikes in the selling prices improved productivity, and the favorable foreign exchange rate from a strong dollar also contributed to improving the bottom line," he added.

LGES also revised up its revenue forecast for this year to 25 trillion won, from the last estimate of 22 trillion won, given the burgeoning EV demand, especially from the United States.

The world's second-largest battery manufacturer counts Tesla, General Motors and Ford Motors as its clients, among others.

The battery maker announced a plan to build its second cylindrical battery plant in the US state, but later said it was rethinking the project amid rising costs.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:15 IST

