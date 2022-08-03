Emerging Asian equities see first monthly inflows in seven months

-
ALSO READ
One-year returns for 75% equity funds now negative as market drags
Equity volumes see strong growth in FY22 despite tightening of margin norms
Asian shares climb amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 850.4 cr, revenue up 18.7%
Valuation hurdle may limit gains in Asian Paints despite stellar Q4
-
By Gaurav Dogra
(Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities ex-China saw monthly foreign inflows in July, after six months of capital withdrawals, as investors bet that the size of U.S. interest rate hikes would ease, and that a recent drop in commodity prices would temper surging inflation.
Riskier assets were bolstered after the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down its policy tightening.
Data from stock exchanges in South Korea, India, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand showed that foreigners purchased equities worth a net $1.23 billion, their first monthly net buying since Dec 2021.
Monthly foreign investment flows in Asian equities: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjomgzepr/Monthly%20foreign%20investment%20flows%20in%20Asian%20equities.jpg
"Despite a 75 bps rate hike, Fed Chair Powell's repeated reference to a 'soft landing' quelled the recession fears somewhat," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of APAC equity research at BNP Paribas.
"However, we have to remain cautious about the near term when it comes to capital flows as the Fed has just commenced QT (quantitative tightening to reduce its balance sheet) and the pace of QT shall accelerate significantly till September."
South Korean equities attracted the most inflows in the region, luring $1.37 billion, the biggest foreign buying since December.
Meanwhile, Indian stocks obtained $618 million in their first monthly foreign inflow since September as oil prices dropped, easing some concerns over its trade deficit.
Thai equities also saw some purchases by foreigners last month, which amounted to a net $125 million.
According to Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG, Asian equities could attract more foreign inflows until the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium in late August, when investors could gain more clarity on the Fed's policy moves. "Until then, emerging Asian ex-China equities could potentially tap on the improved risk environment."
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU