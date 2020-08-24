JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Oil prices edges up as storms takes aim at Gulf of Mexico; gains capped
Business Standard

Energy firms shut 58% of US Gulf of Mexico oil output due to storm threat

Energy firms shut 57.6%, or 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production in the US Gulf of Mexico because of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

Topics
Oil production | USA | Hurricane

Reuters 

Oil & gas, rig
Representative image

(Reuters) - Energy firms shut 57.6%, or 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico because of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the U.S. government said on Sunday.

Also, 44.6%, or 1,205 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output was shut ahead of the storms, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

Workers have been evacuated from 114 production platforms out of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.

 

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU