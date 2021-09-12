England to be first country to require new homes to include EV chargers

-
ALSO READ
Biden nominates Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his envoy to India
BCCI wins legal battle against former IPL franchise Deccan Chargers
ICC announces its big push for cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics
Biden considering naming LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
-
The British government will introduce legislation in 2021 that will require all newly built homes and offices to feature electric vehicle chargers in England, the media reported.
Specifically, all new homes and offices will have to feature "smart" charging devices that can automatically charge vehicles during off-peak periods.
New office blocks will need to install a charge point for every five parking spaces, Electrek reported.
The new law will make England the first country in the world to require all new homes to have EV chargers, the report said.
It will also boost confidence in helping those who transition from gas cars to overcome range anxiety, as so many homes in England don't have off-street parking or garages.
The proposal is part of the movement to rapidly boost the number of chargers across England ahead of the UK's 2030 ban of new fossil-fuel vehicles, the report said.
The government originally announced a proposal to mandate that all new homes have a charge point with a parking space in 2019, as Electrek then reported.
The home and office EV charger mandate is expected to start in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU