Google's Android 13 code hints at Pixel foldable device and 'Pro' tablet

The first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta has been rolled out by American tech giant Google and developers have already uncovered code that hints at a pair of upcoming devices.
According to The Verge, these devices include the rumoured Pixel foldable and a new 'Pro' tablet. In a Twitter thread, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared code screencaps that refer to the unfolded and folded states of a device called 'Felix'.
The cameras that the device uses were also mentioned. These include a 64-megapixel (MP) Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 10.8MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens on the back of the phone.
The device could also house an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor inside and another Samsung S5K3J1 around the front. The foldable's dual rear camera system corroborates claims that the device could fold horizontally like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, reported The Verge.
Last year, it looked like Google was also working on a device that folds clamshell-style, but animations found in Android 12L and an icon in Google's camera app point towards a phone that folds like a book.
In addition to digging up details about Google's upcoming foldable, Wojciechowski also spotted references to a 'Pro' tablet, called 't6pro' or 'tangorpro'.
At I/O in May, Google confirmed that it's working on an Android-powered tablet, and developers have figured out that 't6' and 'tangor' refer to the device.
However, now with the 'pro' moniker attached to these codenames, it could indicate that Google's working on a higher-end version of the tablet, too, as per The Verge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
