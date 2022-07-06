EU lawmakers back natural gas, nuclear energy as sustainable activities

lawmakers voted Wednesday to include and nuclear in the bloc's list of sustainable activities.

The European Commission earlier this year made the controversial proposal as part of its plans for building a climate-friendly future, dividing member countries and drawing outcry from environmentalists as greenwashing.

EU legislators rejected an objection to the proposal in a 328-278 vote.

The green labeling system from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, defines what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy.

