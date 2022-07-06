Amid Russia's war, Ukraine's economy to shrink by at least 35% in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine seeks to get $5 billion from IMF per month: PM Denys Shmyhal
Yellen to see Ukrainian PM Shmyhal, avoid Russians at global meetings
Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after shelling
Ukrainian PM, German minister discuss Ukraine's post-conflict recovery
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
-
Ukraine's GDP will shrink at least 35 per cent this year due to the conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
While addressing the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian economy has started recovering from the "shock coma" of the first weeks of the conflict.
The government carried out a "relatively successful" grain sowing campaign and resumed logistics across the western border, Shmyhal said, noting that the economy still faces many challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU