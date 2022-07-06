Amid Russia's war, Ukraine's economy to shrink by at least 35% in 2022

Ukraine's GDP will shrink at least 35 per cent this year due to the conflict with Russia, the Interfax- news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

While addressing the Recovery Conference in Switzerland, Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian has started recovering from the "shock coma" of the first weeks of the conflict.

The government carried out a "relatively successful" grain sowing campaign and resumed logistics across the western border, Shmyhal said, noting that the still faces many challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

