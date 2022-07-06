JUST IN
Global markets steady as euro steadies but recession fears remain
Amid Russia's war, Ukraine's economy to shrink by at least 35% in 2022

Ukraine's GDP will shrink at least 35 per cent this year due to the conflict with Russia, said PM Denys Shmyhal

IANS  |  Beijing 

Ukraine
A local resident walks near an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

Ukraine's GDP will shrink at least 35 per cent this year due to the conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

While addressing the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian economy has started recovering from the "shock coma" of the first weeks of the conflict.

The government carried out a "relatively successful" grain sowing campaign and resumed logistics across the western border, Shmyhal said, noting that the economy still faces many challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 14:39 IST

