EU proposes rules against shell companies to fight tax abuse

-
ALSO READ
Amid split bid, Shell profit falls short of expectations in third quarter
India reported over 24L online child abuse cases in 2017-20: Interpol
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
European banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report
Apple removes controversial child abuse detection tool from webpage
-
The European Union's executive arm proposed measures Wednesday to better detect shell companies that do not carry out any real economic activities to prevent them from receiving tax advantages and crack down on their tax abuse.
The European Commission said the directive, which needs to be approved by the bloc's 27 member nations, would help national authorities identify shell companies through a filtering system, analyzing criteria such as income, transactions and management.
This is another important step in our fight against tax avoidance and evasion in the European Union, EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said.
According to EU estimates, tax dodging causes the bloc to lose up to 1 trillion euros ($1.13 trillion) in income each year.
The commission also proposed another directive ensuring a minimum effective tax rate for large multinational companie s. The EU said it would help implement the deal reached in October by more than 130 countries to make sweeping changes to how big global companies are taxed, including a 15% minimum corporate rate designed to deter multinationals from stashing profits in low-tax countries.
All 27 EU member countries will need to agree to the proposal.
In the shell company rules, companies identified as such will no longer be entitled to tax advantages meant to support real economic activities. The proposal also will allow EU countries to request other members to conduct tax audits of companies.
Once adopted, the rules would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU