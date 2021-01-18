Europe has done nothing to protect nuclear deal, says Javad Zarif

-
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, namely the UK, France and Germany, have done "nothing" to protect the agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"E3 leaders-who rely on signature of OFAC functionaries to carry out their obligations under JCPOA-have done ZILCH to maintain JCPOA," Zarif tweeted on Sunday.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on American foreign policy and national security goals against targeted foreign countries, reports Xinhua news agency.
The remarks by Zarif followed the European trio's (E3) earlier statement about Iran's plan to produce uranium metal-based fuel which, they said, might have military implications.
"We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPOA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal," the had statement said.
Zarif on Sunday added that the "JCPOA is alive because of Iran and not E3".
Following the US exit from the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposition of sanctions against the Islamic republic, Iran urged the UK, France and Germany to "implement their obligations" to protect Iran's interests under the JCPOA.
As a result of the US' unilateral exit, Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.
Iran has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.
On January 4, the Islamic Republic launched 20 per cent uranium enrichment process as part of the country's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions which was approved by the parliament in December 2020.
