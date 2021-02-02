European Union unemployment rate rose to 7.5% in Dec 2020

-
ALSO READ
Labour market failed to absorb enough workers this festive season
Slowing economy drove urban unemployment to four-quarter high in Q4FY20
Employment numbers for rural, urban India show economic recovery still weak
Employment rate targeting must be at the heart of Indian policymaking
Employment may not mean work, wages: Lockdown broke down old assumptions
-
The European Union's (EU) unemployment rate in December 2020 had increased to 7.5 per cent, remaining largely stable compared to the previous month, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to official figures.
The figures issued by Eurostat on Monday revealed that around 16 million people in the EU, of which over 13 million in the eurozone, were unemployed in December 2020, a month-on-month increase of 67,000 in the EU and 55,000 in the eurozone, respectively.
he statistical office said the unemployment rate in December stood at 7.5 per cent in the EU and 8.3 per cent in the eurozone, remaining largely stable compared with November, but up from 6.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively, in December 2019, reports Xinhua news agency.
Compared with December 2019, the number of unemployed people rose by nearly two million in the EU and by 1.5 million in the eurozone.
According to Eurostat's figures, slightly more than three million young persons under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.6 million were in the eurozone.
In December 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17.8 per cent in the EU and 18.5 per cent in the eurozone, up from 17.5 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.
Compared with November 2020, youth unemployment increased by 41,000 in the EU and by 36,000 in the eurozone.
The year-on-year increase was 438,000 in the EU and 353,000 in the eurozone.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU